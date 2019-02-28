How IAF shot down Pakistan’s F-16 in an aerial dogfight

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 28: In an aerial dogfight over the skies of Nowshera in Rajouri district of the Jammu province, India shot down a US made F-16 fighter of the Pakistan Air Force on Wednesday.

The air battle that began at 10 am on Wednesday lasted for around 10 minutes. Officials say that the incoming Pakistani fighters were engaged within a few minutes. The Pakistani fighters turned back the moment they were engaged.

In New Delhi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs said that one Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by a Bison MiF-21 of the Indian Air Force. The Pakistan aircraft was seen by the ground forces falling from the sky on the Pakistan side, the spokesperson also added.

Also Read | All channels opened up at highest levels to secure release of IAF pilot from Pak custody

While Pakistan has denied the use of an F-16, India says that it would provide proof in the next few days. Pakistan denied the use of the aircraft as the US prevents the use of the aircraft in offensive operations. The evidence that we will provide will prove that an F-16 was used by Pakistan and was also shot down by us, the officer further stated.

Pakistan targeted a military installation in the Nangi Tekri area and the Naria area. The Pakistani fighters however missed the target. Pakistan however claimed that they deliberately missed the target as the intention was not to hit military targets.

Following the incident, tensions have escalated between the two countries. The international community has called for restraint in the wake of these developments.

India has also sought the immediate release of an Indian Air Force pilot who was captured.