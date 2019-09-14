  • search
Trending NRC Hindi Imposition
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How FM Sitharaman intends to contain dropping exports

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 14: India's exports in August have dropped by 6.05 per cent. The growth in exports had hit a 41-month low in June this year as all major foreign exchange earners such as petroleum oil, gems and jewellery, and engineering goods recorded a poor performance.

    Imports too declined by 13.45 per cent to USD 39.58 billion, narrowing trade deficit to $13.45 billion in August.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    The difference between new export and net import is called trade deficit. The more it is, more worrying it is for the government as it is a key macro-economic indicator.

    To revive exports, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced revised priority sector lending (PSL) norms for exporters which will release an additional funding of Rs 36,000 crore to Rs 68,000 crore to them. PSL norms for export credit have been examined and enabling guidelines are under consideration of the Reserve Bank of India, she said.

    "This will release an additional Rs 36,000 crore to Rs 68,000 crore as export credit under priority sector," Sitharaman told reporters here.

    She also said export finance will be actively monitored by an inter-ministerial working group in the Department of Commerce. Also, Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) will expand the scope of export credit insurance scheme. The minister said the initiative is expected to cost Rs 1,700 crore annually and will enable reduction in overall cost of export credit including interest rates, especially to MSMEs.

    She also announced that Free Trade Agreement (FTA) Utilisation Mission would be set to help exporters optimally utilise the concessional tariffs under trade pacts which India has signed with several countries. Besides, annual mega shopping festivals will be organised in the country at four places focusing on sectors like handicraft, yoga, tourism, textiles and leather.

    India's industrial production growth too slowed to 4.3 per cent in July, dragged mainly by manufacturing sector's poor show, according to a government data.

    More NIRMALA SITHARAMAN News

    Read more about:

    nirmala sitharaman

    Story first published: Saturday, September 14, 2019, 17:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue