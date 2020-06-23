How effective is Patanjali's Coronil kit? Baba Ramdev claims they cure in 3 to 15 days

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 23: Baba Ramdev's herbal medicine company Patanjali Ayurved, on Tuesday, launched 'Coronil and Swasari' medicine to treat coronavirus patients. The Coronil kit, ayurvedic medicine to cure COVID-19 is priced at ₹545. The corona kit is for 30 days.

During the launch, Baba Ramdev said that their clinical trial found that 69% of the patients tested recovered from COVID-19 within three days, while 100% of the patients recovered within a week, as per news agency ANI.

Patanjali claims those administered the medicine were fully cured and none died. Ramdev even claimed that 69 per cent of them recovered within 3 days.

Balkrishna had earlier this month claimed that an Ayurvedic medicine developed by the company has been able to cure COVID-19 patients within 5-14 days.

"We appointed a team of scientists after COVID-19 outbreak," said Balkrishna, Ramdev's close aide and MD of Patanjali Ayurved. He added that Patanjali conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients.

Apart from Patanjali, in India, drugs like Dexamethasone, Remdesivir, Fabiflu, and Hydroxychloroquine are some of the known drugs that doctors are using in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

With an increase of 14,821 new cases and 445 deaths, India's COVID-19 count crossed 4.25 lakh on Monday. The country has reported a total of 4,25,282 cases and 13,699 persons have died.

The Health Ministry said that 9,440 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours and the country's recovery rate has gone up to 55.77 per cent.