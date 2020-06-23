  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rath Yatra Patanjali Ayurved
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How effective is Patanjali's Coronil kit? Baba Ramdev claims they cure in 3 to 15 days

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 23: Baba Ramdev's herbal medicine company Patanjali Ayurved, on Tuesday, launched 'Coronil and Swasari' medicine to treat coronavirus patients. The Coronil kit, ayurvedic medicine to cure COVID-19 is priced at ₹545. The corona kit is for 30 days.

    How effective is Patanjalis Coronil kit? Baba Ramdev claims they cure in 3 to 15 days

    During the launch, Baba Ramdev said that their clinical trial found that 69% of the patients tested recovered from COVID-19 within three days, while 100% of the patients recovered within a week, as per news agency ANI.

    Patanjali's COVID-19 cure Coronil launched; All you need to know

    Patanjali claims those administered the medicine were fully cured and none died. Ramdev even claimed that 69 per cent of them recovered within 3 days.

      Delhi Riots : Pregnant Jamia Student safoora Zargar granted bail on humanitarian grounds | Oneindia

      Balkrishna had earlier this month claimed that an Ayurvedic medicine developed by the company has been able to cure COVID-19 patients within 5-14 days.

      "We appointed a team of scientists after COVID-19 outbreak," said Balkrishna, Ramdev's close aide and MD of Patanjali Ayurved. He added that Patanjali conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients.

      Apart from Patanjali, in India, drugs like Dexamethasone, Remdesivir, Fabiflu, and Hydroxychloroquine are some of the known drugs that doctors are using in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

      With an increase of 14,821 new cases and 445 deaths, India's COVID-19 count crossed 4.25 lakh on Monday. The country has reported a total of 4,25,282 cases and 13,699 persons have died.

      Everything you should know about Patanjali's COVID-19 cure Coronil

      The Health Ministry said that 9,440 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours and the country's recovery rate has gone up to 55.77 per cent.

      More PATANJALI News

      Read more about:

      patanjali coronavirus

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 15:16 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 23, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue