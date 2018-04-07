How to download Karnataka CET/KCET 2018 hall ticket/admit card

The hall tickets for the Karnataka CET 2018 have been released. You can download your hall ticket or admit card on the official website.

KCET 2018 will be held on April 18 and 19. There are several exam day rules which would need to be followed.

KCET 2018: Exam Rules:

Candidates should not carry any modern electronic equipment, gadgets, pagers, mobile phones, Bluetooth, markers, white fluid, calculator, wireless sets, bits of paper, books/note etc. into the examination hall.

Wristwatch is not allowed in the exam hall.

Blue or black ink ballpoint pens should be used to mark the answers.

'The Questions and Answers in each subject question paper will be printed both in English and Kannada Language. In case of any discrepancy in the English and Kannada Versions, the English version will be taken as final,' reads the official notification released by KEA.

How to download KCET 2018 hall ticket/admit card:

Candidates can download the KCET 2018 hall ticket using their application number and date of birth (as per the class 10 certificate). On the exam day, candidates shall have to carry the hall ticket and one valid Photo Identity Card like Passport / Aadhaar Card / PAN Card / College Identity Card / 2nd PU / 12th Std Examination Admission Ticket / Bus Pass. You can download the same at kea.kar.nic.in. KCET 2018.

