    How to download IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 15: The IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    How to download IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card

    IBPS SO Prelims 2018 Admit Cards are now available on the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the IBPS SO preliminary examination can download the admit card at ibps.in.

    How to download IBPS SO Prelims admit card:

    • Go to ibps.in
    • Go to IBPS SO Prelims 2018 Admit Cards option.
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, December 15, 2018, 7:12 [IST]
