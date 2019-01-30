How to download AFCAT 2019 admit card; Direct link for candidate login here

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Jan 30: AFCAT 2019 admit card has been released and is now available for download at official website afcat.cdac.in.

AFCAT 2019 exam or Air Force Common Admission Test will be conducted on 16th February and 17th February 2019. The exam is being conducted for openings in Flying Branch and Ground Duty Branch. Total 163 vacancies are available under both branches.

AFCAT is a competitive entry-level exam that provides an opportunity to those who want to be a part of the Indian Air Force. Selected candidates then are granted short service commission (SSC) in the flying branch and permanent commission (PC)/short service commission (SSC) in ground duty (technical and non-technical) branches.

Direct link for AFCAT 2019 CANDIDATE LOGIN page is afcat.cdac.in/afcatreg/

AFCAT Admit Card 2019: Steps to download

Go to the official website afcat.cdac.in

On top right-hand side of the website, there is an option called "CANDIDATE LOGIN". Click on it.

In the drop down, select AFCAT 2019.

A page will appear which will ask for registered e-mail id and pass word.

Enter your login details

Download the admit card

Take a print out for further reference