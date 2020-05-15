How do you stop people who want to keep walking: SC on migrants

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 15: The Supreme Court said that it was impossible for anyone to stop migrant workers from walking back to their homes.

The court also refused to direct the government to give them shelter or free transportation. How can anyone stop this when they sleep on the railway tracks. The observations were made by a Bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and Sanjay Kaul.

The petition raised the issue of the 16 migrant workers getting killed after being run over by a train in Aurangabad last week.

Walking to their deaths: The terrible plight of our migrant workers on the road

How do you stop people who want to keep walking? Can anyone go and stop them. It is impossible for anyone to stop them, the court also said. The plea was not entertained after the Centre told the SC that arrangements had been made for the migrants to return home. The court said that some do not want to wait and want to starting walking on foot.

The migrants must have patience to wait for their turn, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court.