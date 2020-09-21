How did TV channels air shows on Hindu Terror asks Sudarshan TV chief

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 21: Sudarshan TV's editor-in-chief, Suresh Chavhanke has asked the Supreme Court as to how the show on Hindu terror with the most sacred symbols were allowed to air in other channels.

"The deponent was shocked and pained when on September 17, 2008 NDTV (English News Channel) had broadcast a programme anchored by Barkha Dutt titled as "'Hindu' Terror: Myth or fact?" In this programme just adjacent to the programme caption i.e.

"'Hindu' Terror: Myth or fact?", a Hindu Saint was shown with 'Tilak' and 'Chillam' and also a 'Trishul,' he said.

Sudarshan TV case: On terror funding allegation, SC seeks response from Zakat Foundation

He said that NDTV had on August 26 2010 aired a programme titled, 'is saffron terror real.' In the programme a Hindu cultural gathering was shown in saffron colour clothes, he also said.

Last week, the Supreme Court sought the response from the Zakat Foundation, an NGO that trains students for civil services. The response was based on the allegations made by Sudarshan TV that it receives foreign funding from terror linked organisations.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, who appeared on behalf of Zakat Foundation , said the NGO was a charitable organisation that carried out a social service, and only paid the fees of IAS classes.

Sudarshan TV Editor, Suresh Chavhanke field an affidavit in the Supreme Court in connection with the case against his channel's programme, Bindas Bol. Chavhanke stated that his show used the words "UPSC Jihad" because "it has come to the knowledge through various sources that Zakat Foundation has received funds from various terror-linked organisations."

TV programme vilifying minorities halted by Supreme Court

It is not that all contributors to the Zakat Foundation are terror-linked. However, some of the contributors are linked to organisations or are organisations that fund extremist groups. The funds received by the Zakat Foundation, in turn, are used to support aspirants for IAS, IPS or UPSC," the affidavit also said.