  • search
Trending Ayodhya Case Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How did Gandhi commit suicide: A shocker of a question at a Gujarat school exam

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 14: A question in a school exam on how Mahatma Gandhi committed suicide has shocked the Gujarat education authorities, prompting them to initiate an inquiry into it. Another question about boot-legging in dry Gujarat has also irked the education officials.

    "Gandhijiye aapghaat karwa maate shu karyu?" (how did Gandhiji commit suicide) was the question asked in Gujarati to Class 9 students during an internal assessment examination of schools run under the banner of 'Sufalam Shala Vikas Sankul', an official said.

    How did Gandhi commit suicide: A shocker of a question at a Gujarat school exam

    The Sufalam Shala Vikas Sankul is an organisation of some self-financed schools and educational institutions getting government grants in Gandhinagar. Besides, another question in an exam paper of Class 12 students was about "writing a letter to district police chief complaining about the rise in sale of liquor in your area and nuisance created by bootleggers".

    #GandhiAbovePolitics: How Mahatma influenced people across the globe

    "A cluster of self-financed schools and those getting grants included these two questions for internal assessment exams held on Saturday. These questions are highly objectionable, and we have initiated an inquiry. Action will be taken after the report comes in," Gandhinagar's district education officer Bharat Vadher told PTI.

    The question papers were set by the management of these schools, run under the banner of Sufalam Shala Vikas Sankul, and the state education department had nothing to do with it, he added.

    More MAHATMA GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    mahatma gandhi suicide gujarat

    Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 6:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue