YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How DearDoc founder Joe Brown innovated on the need for AI-powered patient care

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Now more than ever, healthcare practitioners and their patients are accessing telemedicine solutions to make their care more accessible, safe and affordable.

    That's where DearDoc, a practice growth platform for doctors and medical practitioners that allows patients to access an easy, convenient way to connect with their doctor through healthcare-focused artificial intelligence, comes in.

    How DearDoc founder Joe Brown innovated on the need for AI-powered patient care

    "We're trying to democratize AI," said Brown. "Historically, AI has only been used for big corporations. DearDoc's product allows private practices across the US and Canada to use artificial intelligence, just as Amazon or other Fortune 500 companies do - which means they can now compete with these larger companies on a level playing field."

    DearDoc moved to the forefront of telemedicine during the COVID-19 pandemic after Brown realized the company needed to pivot in order to survive the global economic disruption.

    "We realized that we needed to accelerate our telemedicine product timeline when the pandemic hit," Brown said. "We shifted our focus toward that product roadmap and were able to not only save our company, but serve healthcare providers during a really challenging time. Our company made record-breaking profits in April 2020, right when a lot of companies were going under, which we definitely see as a testament to the value our product provides."

    As the future of AI and healthcare continues to evolve, Brown said he is excited to be at the forefront of this industry and looks forward to exploring whatever comes next.

    "We're uniquely positioned to work with doctors and patients to provide solutions to really unique challenges, and I'm excited about the future," he said. "Having access to this kind of product is going to be essential for practices all over the country, and I'm glad we can provide that solution."

    More HEALTHCARE News  

    Read more about:

    healthcare artificial intelligence

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 16:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X