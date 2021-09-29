Medicine from the Sky: How drones could change the future of the healthcare system

How DearDoc founder Joe Brown innovated on the need for AI-powered patient care

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Now more than ever, healthcare practitioners and their patients are accessing telemedicine solutions to make their care more accessible, safe and affordable.

That's where DearDoc, a practice growth platform for doctors and medical practitioners that allows patients to access an easy, convenient way to connect with their doctor through healthcare-focused artificial intelligence, comes in.

"We're trying to democratize AI," said Brown. "Historically, AI has only been used for big corporations. DearDoc's product allows private practices across the US and Canada to use artificial intelligence, just as Amazon or other Fortune 500 companies do - which means they can now compete with these larger companies on a level playing field."

DearDoc moved to the forefront of telemedicine during the COVID-19 pandemic after Brown realized the company needed to pivot in order to survive the global economic disruption.

"We realized that we needed to accelerate our telemedicine product timeline when the pandemic hit," Brown said. "We shifted our focus toward that product roadmap and were able to not only save our company, but serve healthcare providers during a really challenging time. Our company made record-breaking profits in April 2020, right when a lot of companies were going under, which we definitely see as a testament to the value our product provides."

As the future of AI and healthcare continues to evolve, Brown said he is excited to be at the forefront of this industry and looks forward to exploring whatever comes next.

"We're uniquely positioned to work with doctors and patients to provide solutions to really unique challenges, and I'm excited about the future," he said. "Having access to this kind of product is going to be essential for practices all over the country, and I'm glad we can provide that solution."

