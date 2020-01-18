  • search
Trending Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How dare she: Nirbhaya's mother on Indira Jaising's 'follow Sonia Gandhi, forgive rapists' remark

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 18: Asha Devi, mother of the 23-year-old medical student who was raped on a bus by four men in Delhi in 2012 lashed out at senior lawyer Indira Jaising for requesting her to "forgive" the convicts and stop their execution.

    Nirbhayas mother Asha Devi
    Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi

    "Can't believe how Indira Jaising even dared to suggest such this. I met her many times over the years in Supreme Court, not once did she ask for my wellbeing and today she is speaking for convicts. Such people make a living by supporting rapists, hence rape incidents don't stop," Asha Devi told news agency ANI.

    Nirbhaya case convicts to be hanged on Feb 1 at 6 am; fresh death warrant issued

    "Who is Indira Jaising to give me such a suggestion? Whole country wants the convicts to be executed. Just because of people like her, justice is not done with rape victims," she added.

    Nirbhaya's father said senior lawyer Indira Jaising should be "ashamed" of suggesting pardon for the four death row convicts in his daughter's gangrape case and said his family isn't as "large-hearted" as Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

    He also demanded an apology from Jaising, who is known for her stand against capital punishment.

    In a tweet on Friday, Jaising said while she fully identifies with the pain of Nirbhaya's mother, she urges her "to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn't not (did not) want the death penalty for her".

    Nirbhaya's father said this is a "wrong message."

    "She (Indira Jaising) is a woman herself. She should be ashamed of her comments and apologise to Nirbhaya's mother," he told PTI.

    "We have been fighting the case for seven years. We are common people and not politicians. Humara dil Sonia Gandhi ji jitna bada nahi hai (We are not as large-hearted as Sonia Gandhi)," he said.

    "Such mentality is responsible for the rising number of rapes," he added.

    More NIRBHAYA GANG RAPE News

    Read more about:

    nirbhaya gang rape

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue