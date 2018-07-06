How could Rahul become PM? This TDP MP advises Congress chief to marry a Brahmin girl from UP

New Delhi, July 6: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Congress president Rahul Gandhi share one big similarity. Guess, what? Both are still bachelors and everyone wants them to get married (although both have long crossed their marriageable age).

Since Indian social norms demand that every man and woman must get married and single people have to get hooked, either by hook or crook, thus these two "poor" VIPs are always confronted with the same question: "when are you getting married?"

While Salman has stopped answering the question, last year when the query of his marriage was raised by Olympic bronze medalist boxer Vijender Singh at an event, Rahul smiled and said, "I believe in destiny -- Jab hogi, hogi (when it happens, it happens)."

The rumours about Rahul and Salman's marriages continue to surface frequently, but the two always disappoint the eagerly waiting begani shaadi mein abdullah diwana (an old Hindi proverb that suggests that some people are always crazy about others' affairs) types.

Now, one Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Member of Parliament (MP) has not only advised the 48-year-old scion of Gandhi family to get married, but the Congress chief should marry only a Brahmin girl from Uttar Pradesh to become the Prime Minister of the country.

Since the next Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to take place in a few months from now, the controversial statement made by TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy has raised several eyebrows.

Reddy, who was earlier with the Congress before jumping ships, recently said at a public event that he advised Rahul's mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi to get her son married to a Brahmin girl from Uttar Pradesh so that he could become the PM.

After making the statement, Reddy, who had won the Anantpur parliamentary seat in the 2014 general elections, also explained to the crowd why he thinks Rahul should marry a Brahmin girl from Uttar Pradesh.

"If anyone wants to become the PM, he or she must have the blessings of the people of Uttar Pradesh," Reddy, who is infamous for his various controversial statements, was quoted as saying by India Today.

While political observers and opponents have slammed the motormouth parliamentarian, Reddy definitely said what many don't dare to say in the public.

First, as we all know a party has to win Uttar Pradesh to lead the nation as the state has 80 Lok Sabha seats, so probably the TDP MP thought that Rahul could win the northern state by marrying a girl from the place.

Second, at a time when divisive politics based on caste and religion is being openly promoted by all political parties, it definitely helps politician if they come from upper caste background. Moreover, the Congress during the Gujarat Assembly elections last year said that Rahul is a janeu-dhari (the one who wears Brahminical thread) to woo the upper caste voters.

While it is yet to be proven whether marriage helps a person in his/her career, Reddy definitely came up with a "politically-enticing proposal" for perennial bachelor, the Congress president.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day