  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How community radio stations are educating people on elections

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 31: In a "first of its kind initiative", the Election Commission reached out to over 150 community radio stations across the country to educate and inform the voters ahead of the general elections, it said. The event was organised by India International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Management (IIIDEM), in partnership with Seeking Modern Applications for Real Transformation (SMART), at IIIDEM, Dwarka, the EC said in a statement.

    The main purpose of the workshop was to ensure the training and capacity building of the community radios for voter education and awareness, the EC said.

    How community radio stations are educating people on elections

    Umesh Sinha, senior deputy election commissioner, said community radio is one of the best mediums to reach out to the last voter of the country and the workshops were just the beginning of a long term and sustained engagement with them.

    Current method of counting votes most suitable says Election Commission

    Community radio can play a vital role in motivating and mobilising the voters, enlisting them into the electoral roll, mobilising them to go to the polling booth, educating them about their rights and responsibilities, and making them an informed and educated voter, he added.

    The radio stations can strengthen democracy by developing content in local dialects and deepening the process of voter education and awareness up to the grass root levels.

    He assured that community radio stations will become an integral part of the voter education programme.

    Appoint election commissioners through collegium system: Former CEC

    Sinha further emphasised that every voter is the first representative of the country and plays an important role in protecting democracy.

    All voters across the country have the same power. Elections provide a level playing field as each vote has the same power, no matter who casts it-- the richest of the rich or the poorest of the poor, he said.

    More ELECTION COMMISSION News

    Read more about:

    election commission lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2019, 9:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue