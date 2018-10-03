  • search

How to check Jammu University Results 2018 second semester

By Vikash Aiyappa
    New Delhi, Oct 3: The Jammu University Results 2018 second semester has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    How to check Jammu University Results 2018 second semester

    The original mark sheet will not be issued immediately after the declaration of results, so the candidates are advised to save their result for future reference. The 2nd semester results for BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, BCA, BA Eng (H), B.Com.(H) (CBCS) Examination 2018 have been declared. The results are available on www.jammuuniversity.in.

    How to check Jammu University results 2018:

    • Go to www.jammuuniversity.in
    • Under announcements click on the results link
    • A new window will open
    • Click on results
    • Search for results using roll number or name
    • View results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 7:33 [IST]
