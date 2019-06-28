  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How chat2hire, xTrust and q-Whisper elicited information from the BrahMos techie

    By
    |

    Lucknow, June 28: Sejal Kapoor stated on Facebook that she is an employee with a firm called Growth Company. Her name cropped up following the investigation into the BrahMos spy case of 2018. Following the arrest of Nishant Agarwal in connection with the infamous BrahMos case, Sejal's Facebook page cropped up.

    How chat2hire, xTrust and q-Whisper elicited information from the BrahMos techie
    BrahMos Aerospace engineer Nishant Agrawal

    The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad told a court here that Agarwal had downloaded three types of spyware on the instructions of the lady.

    Brahmos spy case: Lured with a job, how Agrawal set a trap for himself

    The ATS said that it found on Agarwal's personal computer communications between him and at least three women- Sejal Kapoor, Neha Sharma and Pooja Ranjan. These were fake IDs of members part of the Pakistan spy agency.

    Further the ATS also said that it had zeroed in on the communication between Agarwal and Sejal Kapoor who chatted with an ID called sejal1195@yandex.com. Further the ATS said that he was asked to download the spyware, chat2hire, xTrust and q-Whisper.

    In one of the chats, she says install the whisper application, check your desktop, open it and then send me the code. Let us talk there. She then goes on to state that it is a chat application and everyone in the UK are using it.

    The other application she speaks about is Gravity Rat. Both these applications are Malware. After the application is downloaded, it prompts the user to enter a code. Once this is done, it scans all the applications on the desktop which includes attachments on mails.

    More BRAHMOS News

    Read more about:

    brahmos pakistan spy nishant agrawal anti terrorism squad uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 9:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue