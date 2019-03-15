  • search
    'How can you be so careless': Kamal Haasan slams AIADMK over Pollachi case

    Chennai, Mar 15: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan launched a scathing attack on the ruling AIADMK government of Tamil Nadu and questioned the silence of the ministers and top leaders in the Pollachi sex abuse case.

    Kamal Haasan

    In a video posted on his Twitter, Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan said, "When the world joined together to raise their voice against the violence inflicted on Nirbhaya, the Honourable CM of Tamil Nadu issued a statement saying, "Crimes inflicted on women will be considered very serious crimes and the highest cadre of Policemen will investigate the case." How can the Government following the footsteps of that woman (former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa), be so careless and complacent in this case?"

    "Why is the government silent on the Coimbatore Superintendent of Police naming the woman, who had filed a complaint? How were the videos leaked?" Kamal Haasan lashed out, accusing the state government of muzzling the women who were abused.

    Earlier, DMK chief MK Stalin slammed the Tamil Nadu government for revealing the name of the girl who filed a complaint.

    "Despite the Supreme Court clearly stating that identity of sexual assault victims cannot be disclosed, the government has put out the name of the girl who filed a complaint. Is it trying to intimidate other victims and stop them from reporting the crime," Stalin tweeted on Thursday.

    On 26th February, a gang of four members was arrested for sexually abusing a 19-year-old woman near Pollachi. The police suspect that more than 50 women were abused by these men over a period of seven years. The gang allegedly recorded videos of the sexual acts and used them to silence the victims and extort money.

    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
