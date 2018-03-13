How can Rane be BJP's RS candidate without membership: Sena

Posted By: PTI
The Shiv Sena on Tuesday asked how Narayan Rane be the ally BJP's candidate for Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra when he is not a member of the saffron party.

Rane quit the Shiv Sena in 2005 on a bitter note and joined the Congress. He ended his association with the Congress in September 2017 to form Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksh, and declared support to the BJP-led NDA.

"From which party Narayan Rane has filed his nomination? If the BJP has made him a member, when did he accept BJP's membership?" senior Sena leader Anil Parab said, speaking to reporters.

If Rane has become a BJP member, did he resign from his own newly founded outfit first, the Sena leader asked.

"How can the president of one party be a member of another party? According to the rules, if a party wants to give a ticket to the chief of another party, he has to be made a primary member of the party giving the ticket. Otherwise, the candidate cannot fill the B' form (handed out by the party giving the ticket)," Parab said.

