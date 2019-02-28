How can Imran Khan even expect dialogue when JeM and Lashkar bosses sit pretty in his backyard

New Delhi, Feb 28: India has handed over a dossier to Pakistan on the specific role played by the Jaish-e-Mohammad in the Pulwama attack.

One of the key aspects of the dossier was that the outfit still continues to enjoy the patronage of Pakistan. Senior officials tells OneIndia that unless and until Pakistan acts against the Jaish-e-Mohammad, the war on terror can never be won.

One one hand, Pakistan seeks dialogue and on the other there is no assurance given on any sort of action that would be taken against its proxies which wage war on India. Pakistan has sought for proof on the Pulwama attack, following which it has assured to cooperate.

Officials say that this has been a standard line by Pakistan after every major attack. We have given them concrete proof after the 26/11 attack, the Pathankot strike and also the attack at Uri.

The trial in the 26/11 has come to a standstill with many witnesses turning hostile out of fear. There has been no action against the Lashkar-e-Tayiba top brass and Hafiz Saeed its boss continuers to get away scot free.

The case is similar with that of the JeM chief, Maulana Masood Azhar. He has been kept in a safe house. Forget action, nothing against him has been moved by Pakistan. The ISI continues to shelter him and he is allowed to operate freely along with the others, officials also say.The dossier was handed over to the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan, who was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs to lodge a strong protest over Pakistan Air Force targeting Indian military installations, a day after the Indian counter-terror action against the JeM.

Government sources have claimed that over 350 JeM terrorists were killed in the pre-dawn strike on the terror camps in Pakistan on Tuesday.

The JeM had taken the responsibility of the terror strike in Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

"Regret was expressed at continuing denial by Pakistan's political and military leadership at the presence of terrorist infrastructure in territories under its control," the MEA said.

"A dossier was handed over to Pakistani side with specific details of JeM complicity in Pulwama terror attack and the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan," it said.

The MEA said Pakistan was conveyed that India expects Pakistan to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from territories under its control.

In response to the Indian counter-terror operation, Pakistan air force tried to target certain locations in Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday morning which was countered by IAF jets.