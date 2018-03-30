How can govt protect nation if it can't protect question paper: Kapil Sibal

Congress leader Kapil Sibal launched a stinging attack on the ruling BJP over CBSE question paper leak and asked it to take accountability for its "wrongdoings".

Addressing a Press Conference, Sibal said, "CBSE Paper Leak is not the only paper leak. The SSC scam was another major concern. If the government does not take accountability for its wrongdoings, then who will ?", he questioned.

"Most surprising is that nobody is taking responsibility for these leaks. Had it been our government, you know what would have happened," he said, adding that a government that could not protect a question paper leak had no right in claiming that they could protect the nation.

Sibal demanded to know how Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be silent on an issue where over 20 lakh young students have to take exams again due to the leaking of question papers.

"For the first time in history, over 20 lakh CBSE students have to reappear for the same paper. We used to take precautions but was this system changed due to some pressure? No one is ready to say sorry to the kids. No step has been announced to date to give the message that they will resolve this issue. Is it because they themselves are involved?" asked Sibal, adding that "This government is increasing tension for children and parents".

"CBSE chief knew eight hours before the exam, as the email with the leaked paper was circulated at 1.30 am," he further said.

Earlier, six students from Jharkhand were detained by the police for questioning for their alleged role in the CBSE paper leak.

Meanwhile, ANI reported that "Section 144 was imposed near Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar's residence on Kushak Road, Delhi", to fend off protesting students.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day