"How can Goans live without fish?" Manohar Parrikar on formalin report

Panaji, July 16: Amid reports about the presence of formalin in fish coming into Goa from other states, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Sunday that people should realize that fake news or rumours can be damaging.

Parrikar had tweeted on Saturday that he was personally monitoring the issue of formalin presence in fish, after "spot analysis" of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had shown its presence.

Formalin, a toxic chemical is used to preserve bodies and prevent decay in mortuaries.

However, the FDA later said formalin found in the sampled fish was "on par" with its "naturally occurring" levels and that there was no "added amount.

Speaking at the Goa IT Day event where Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad unveiled the State IT policy, the chief minister said he issued a statement on Saturday to stop circulation of a rumour about fish unsafe for consumption in Goa.

Social media is abuzz with posts claiming presence of formalin in fish, the staple of the people of Goa.

"Mobile phones have made a deeper penetration...However, there are also some drawbacks like fake news. People should realize that fake does more harm or a rumour can do more harm.....Yesterday I had to speak about the reports," he said.

Mr Parrikar then went on to speak about IT opportunities in Goa. He said PM Modi had told him that Goa could be the first place where digital India would become a reality. Mr Parrikar said he was under impression that most of the Goan IT professionals were employed outside the state.

"This came as a pleasant surprise for me yesterday when I realised that more than 3,000 IT professionals are employed in Goa," the CM said.

PTI