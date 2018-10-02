How burqa has become a weapon of choice for terrorists

Srinagar, Oct 2: In the troubled state of Jammu and Kashmir there have been several innocents of arms snatching. Terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen have been the prime accused in such incidents.

Investigations into some of the cases have shown that terrorists have been reaching the spot wearing burqas and then snatching the weapons from the security forces. This change in strategy by the terrorists has led the Kashmir police to adopt a new game plan wherein they would deploy women security personnel for search operations.

In addition to the terrorists appearing in burqas, investigations into several cases have also found that women in burqas have been providing cover. Before a case of arms snatching has taken place, it was found that several burqa clad women had appeared at the site and caused a distraction to the security personnel.

Even in the case where Hizbul commander, Naved Jatt escaped from a hospital, it was found that some persons in burqas had landed at the site and handed over the weapons to him. Jutt, it may be recalled had escaped from the hospital with four others before opening fire at the security personnel.

The use of the burqa has not been restricted to weapon snatching cases alone. There were two instances of bank robberies where terrorists hid their identity wearing burqas.