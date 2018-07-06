How to bring peace, stability in Jammu and Kashmir? Rajnath Singh has the answer

Srinagar, July 6: Those who are wondering how some amount of peace and stability could be brought to in the trouble-torn Jammu and Kashmir, Union minister Rajnath Singh has the answer.

During his maiden visit to the state, after the imposition of Governor's rule, Singh on Thursday said that peace and stability could be brought to Jammu and Kashmir through an honest, effective and efficient administration.

The senior minister in the Narendra Modi government at the Centre said this after reviewing the security situation in the state at a high-level meeting attended by Governor NN Vohra, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and top civil and police officials in Srinagar.

"The dream of a developed and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir will be realised when there is peace and normalcy in the state. It is our firm resolve to bring peace, stability and prosperity through an honest, effective and efficient administration for the problems facing the state," a statement quoted him as saying.

Discussing the way forward for the state, Singh said development and good governance had remained elusive for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the central government was committed to taking all possible measures to bring accountability and transparency in the system.

"With a renewed focus on good governance and development, the Centre is looking forward to kindle new aspirations and hopes amongst the people of the state," he said.

The home minister said the solution to problems lies in empowerment of the people and strengthening the institutions of local self-government.

Jammu and Kashmir was placed under the Governor's rule on June 20 after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew support to alliance partner Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), prompting Mehbooba Mufti to resign as the chief minister.

If reports are to be believed, the Assembly elections in the state are unlikely to take place before the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. There are also reports that the BJP is planning to stake its claim to form the new government in the state with the help of disgruntled PDP MLAs.

