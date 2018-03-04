How BJP took down Manik ‘Sarkar’ in Tripura

The rise of the BJP in Tripura was the highlight of Saturday. It involved a lot of planning and hard work to take down the Left which has ruled the state for over 2 decades.

To take down the Manik 'Sarkar', the BJP roped in Sunil Deodhar, a former RSS pracharak who was behind the planning of BJP's strategy. For a party that had no representation in the state, the road ahead for Deodhar was a tough one. BJP leaders say that they started from scratch before they took the state.

Deodhar, a soft-spoken person is a member of the BJP's national executive committee. The BJP felt that to take on Manik Sarkar and his party which is cadre based, the best bet was Deodhar, who originally hails from Mumbai.

Moments after the victory, Deodhar wrote on Twitter, "And Tripura shifted its base from Left to Right. @BJP4India successfully barged into the invincible fort of CPM. Freed from suppression & slavery, Tripura People seemed elated, exhilarated by the poll results. #TripuraElection2018."

Along with the top leaders of the party and social media team, Deodhar ensured that they focused extensively on inclusive governance. The BJP's national IT Cell chief, Amit Malviya explains that the youth and the indigenous people have voted for the BJP in large numbers. We reached out to the indigenous people in a big way and what was more important is that we brought them to the mainstream. This is the first time that a national party is reaching out to them. We have given them access to governance and power, he also added.

The BJP's inclusive agenda is what did the trick. With regard to the youth, Malviya said that they were targeted across the state. We did not connect with them just in Agartala, but even in the remotest of places. When we saw their reactions on the social media, we realised that they were going to vote for a change, Malviya also added.

OneIndia News

