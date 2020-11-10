How Bihar election results is turning out to be opposite to exit poll results

YouTube
    Patna, Nov 10: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA is leading the fight against Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan. As per Election Commission data, NDA is leading in over 120 seats till 12.30 pm.

    elections

    The exit polls had earlier dampened the spirit of CM Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar. Most of the surveys have shown an edge for Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan.

    Earlier, several exit polls predicted a thumping majority for the Mahagathbandhan. In the light of exit poll results, is the game over for Nitish Kumar? This is one question political pundits may be contemplating as of now.

    During the campaign, the State Chief Minister had surprised his followers that this was his last election. If the exit poll results hold true, this may very well be the end of Nitish Kumar's career in Bihar politics if he chooses not to contest in future.

    Bihar is a difficult state to understand for pollsters. This is why their predictions have gone wrong in past.

    In 2015, pollsters had predicted a big win for the BJP but the actual winners were its opponents - JDU, RJD and Congress.

    Bihar Assembly Election 2020 exit polls

    Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 13:39 [IST]
