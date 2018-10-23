How and where to download TREIRB PGT, TGT Answer Keys

New Delhi, Oct 23: The TREIRB PGT, TGT Answer Keys have been released. The answer keys released by the Telangana Residentail Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB) for the TGT and PGT exams conducted from September 28 is available on the official website. The TREIRB answer key can be accessed from the official exam website of the Board, www.treirb.org.

How to check TREIRB PGT, TGT Answer Key 2018:

Go to treirb.org

Click on the preliminary answer key link given there

From next page, check your answer keys for paper 1, 2 and 3

View answer key

Take a printout