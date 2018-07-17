How and where to check ICAI CA, CPT May 2018 result

New Delhi, July 17: The ICAI CA, CPT May 2018 result will be declared soon. The results would be available on the official website once declared.

The results are likely to be declared on July 20 2018. The Institute will also release the All India Merit List up to the 50th rank for Final and Foundation examinees only.

The result will be available in three modes - on the website, through email, and through SMS. The results once declared will be available on icaiexam.icai.org and other sites.

Where to check CA, CPT May 2018 Result

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

icai.nic.in

Students would need their registration number or PIN number and roll number to check their result on these websites.

Students also have the option to get their result on their email address immediately after the declaration. students can register their request on icaiexam.icai.org starting today (July 16, 2018).

To get result on SMS, students can follow the format given below for their respective courses and send the message to: 58888 - for all mobile services: