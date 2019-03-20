  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How and where to check GATE 2019 Score Card

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 20: The GATE 2019 Score Card will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    How and where to check GATE 2019 Score Card

    Candidates must note that there is no common counselling for the qualified candidates wanting to join M Tech or Ph D programmes. The candidates will have to apply separately for admission in the post-graduate programmes through separate counselling conducted for GATE by IITs, NITs, IISc Bangalore, GFTIs. The score card once released will be available on gate.iitm.ac.in.

    More gate News

    Read more about:

    gate

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 7:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue