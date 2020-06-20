How and When to watch 'Ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020 in India

  • search
    New Delhi, June 20: The first solar eclipse of the year 2020 will occur on June 21. As per dateandtime.com, this will be an annular eclipse starting from 9:15 am to 3:04 pm.

    The full eclipse will start from 10:17 am to 2:02 pm and the skygazers can will see the maximum eclipse at around 12:10 pm. The annular phase of the June 21 solar eclipse will be visible in parts of Africa including the Central African Republic, Congo, and Ethiopia; south of Pakistan and northern India; and China.

    In India, the annular solar eclipse will be visible from Gharsana in Rajasthan, Dehradun and Tehri in Uttarakhand and Sirsa in Haryana.

    'Ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru timing

    Annular Solar Eclipse timings in India

    Eclipse begins: 9.15 am

    Partial Eclipse begins: 10.10 am

    Maximum or Greatest Phase of the Eclipse: 11.43 am

    Percentage Obscuration of Sun by Moon: About 35 per cent

    Partial Eclipse ends: 1.26 pm

    Total duration of the eclipse: 3h 16m

    Magnitude: 0.345

    Visibility in India: Annular/ Partial

    How to watch 'Ring of fire' solar eclipse

    Space enthusiasts can watch it online. Time and Date is running a live stream of the event on YouTube.

    • If you are observing the eclipse in person, it's important to wear proper eye protection like goggles, which will allow you to look directly at the Sun without damaging your retina.
    • Welder's filter can also be used to look directly at the sun.
    • You can use binoculars to watch the eclipse.
    • Do not look at the Sun directly as it could be harmful to the retina of the eye.
    • You can make a pinhole in a card sheet and hold it under the Sun.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 20, 2020, 5:00 [IST]
