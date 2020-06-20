How and When to watch 'Ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020 in India

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 20: The first solar eclipse of the year 2020 will occur on June 21. As per dateandtime.com, this will be an annular eclipse starting from 9:15 am to 3:04 pm.

The full eclipse will start from 10:17 am to 2:02 pm and the skygazers can will see the maximum eclipse at around 12:10 pm. The annular phase of the June 21 solar eclipse will be visible in parts of Africa including the Central African Republic, Congo, and Ethiopia; south of Pakistan and northern India; and China.

In India, the annular solar eclipse will be visible from Gharsana in Rajasthan, Dehradun and Tehri in Uttarakhand and Sirsa in Haryana.

'Ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru timing

Annular Solar Eclipse timings in India

Eclipse begins: 9.15 am

Partial Eclipse begins: 10.10 am

Maximum or Greatest Phase of the Eclipse: 11.43 am

Percentage Obscuration of Sun by Moon: About 35 per cent

Partial Eclipse ends: 1.26 pm

Total duration of the eclipse: 3h 16m

Magnitude: 0.345

Visibility in India: Annular/ Partial

How to watch 'Ring of fire' solar eclipse

Space enthusiasts can watch it online. Time and Date is running a live stream of the event on YouTube.

If you are observing the eclipse in person, it's important to wear proper eye protection like goggles, which will allow you to look directly at the Sun without damaging your retina.

Welder's filter can also be used to look directly at the sun.

You can use binoculars to watch the eclipse.

Do not look at the Sun directly as it could be harmful to the retina of the eye.

You can make a pinhole in a card sheet and hold it under the Sun.