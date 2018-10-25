  • search

How and when to check IBPS PO prelims 2018 result

    New Delhi, Oct 25: The IBPS PO prelims 2018 result will be declared by the end of this month. Once declared the results for the same will be available on the official website.

    How and when to check IBPS PO prelims 2018 result

    IBPS PO Mains 2018 would be conducted on November 18, 2018. The results are expected this week. The results of Probationary Officer prelims examination is likely to be released on October 31

    Candidates to please note that the online preliminary examination was conducted on October 13 and 14 across centres. The results were earlier expected to be released by October 30, 2018. However, the sources are suggesting that the results may be released by end of this week on the official website ibps.in.

    How to check IBPS PO prelims 2018 result:

    • Go to ibps.in
    • Click on IBPS PO Preliminary Exam Result
    • In the new window enter required details
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, October 25, 2018, 7:06 [IST]
