How Amazon helped to improve business after lockdown period

Bengaluru, Nov 11: The economic disruption in the last few months has brought about a material shift in businesses around us. Digital transformation has been catalyzed and this trend is prevalent across top metros as well as small cities and towns in India. There is greater interest amongst small and medium businesses to join e-commerce and cater to their customers in these times.

This festive season, sellers like Narender Kumar who is the Director of Woodlab, are looking to accelerate their business during the ongoing Great Indian Festival. As per a recent survey by Nielsen, more than 85% of SMBs sellers are expecting to reach out to new customers and see an increase in sales, over 74% sellers are optimistic about recovery of business and 78% are positive about increase in visibility of products. Over 1,12,000 sellers from Delhi are participating from xxx in this Great Indian Festival.

Narender Kumar started Woodlab in 2017 and joined Amazon after the lockdown period and offers a range of floor lighting products. They had been preparing for the festive sales well in advance, and have seen stellar success right at the beginning itself.

"Amazon has helped drastically improve business after the lockdown period. It had been exciting to see a 7x rise in our sales when we first joined Amazon and this momentum has been going strong. The Great Indian Festival is very important to us and we have seen a rise in the demand for our products and we are well prepared to service this."

This year, lakhs of Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs) are offering unique selection to customers, during the ongoing festive event of Amazon India - 'Great Indian Festival', helping them rebuild and accelerate their business in tough times.

2020 Amazon Great Indian Festival turns out to be a great experience for SMBs

Customers across the country have the opportunity to shop for unique products from thousands of Amazon sellers under various programs such as Local Shops, Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, and Amazon Karigar and enjoy deals/offers extended by lakhs of small businesses.