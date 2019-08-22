How Airtel is helping alleviate flood woes in Assam

By Anuj Cariappa

Assam is currently reeling from the impact of devastating flood caused by relentless rains. With several districts still submerged, several families continue to be affected. As the leading mobile operator in Assam, Airtel and its network teams have been working overtime to contribute to flood relief efforts in the North-Eastern State.

The current situation in Assam

Although the water levels have started receding, reports from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority indicate that around 1, 65,763 people across 268 villages in as many as 12 districts are still affected by the flood. With fresh casualties still being reported, the death toll has now mounted to 91.

Currently, 615 relief camps are sheltering over 99,000 people. These camps are being operated in 12 districts, reports the Press Trust of India (PTI). 49 relief distribution centres have been set up across five districts. Celebrities from different walks of life, as well as corporate entities have swung into action to extend help.

Ensuring connectivity

Several families in the state had to move away from their homes because they were very severely affected. Many of those displaced have been unable to stay in touch with their loved ones. In a bid to lend a helping hand and ease communication woes, Airtel has been ensuring that the network connectivity is maintained across the flood-affected areas with the help of its LTE-900 technology that provides you with network even if you happen to be stuck indoors.

India's largest integrated telecommunications services provider is also extending free calling and data benefits to its customers in 30 districts across the state. Both prepaid and post-paid customers in these flood-hit regions can avail additional benefits.

Staying connected

To ensure that the customers stay connected with their friends and family, Airtel has announced free credit of talk time along with 3G/4G data between 100MB to 5GB. With these benefits, prepaid users do not have to struggle to get a recharge done. Bill payment dates have been extended for post-paid customers.

"As Assam's leading mobile operator and a responsible corporate citizen, we have taken this initiative to support the efforts of the government and the administration and ensure that citizens continue to stay connected in the time of this natural calamity," says Sovan Mukherjee, Chief Operating Officer (COO) North East & Assam, Bharti Airtel.

Airtel - a friend in need

Airtel has always extended a helping hand whenever the nation has faced natural calamities. In recent times, when Cyclone Fani wreaked havoc in Odisha, claiming lives and damaging property, Airtel set up war rooms in the affected regions to help tackle the situation. The leading telecom operator in the country has always helped its subscribers stay connected with their loved ones through many tough times and has made it its social responsibility to help in whichever way possible.