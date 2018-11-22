How About Making A Kid Smile By Helping Him Defeat His Hunger?

Let us get into the spirit of Thanksgiving by helping innocent adolescents who shall express their gratitude for your kind deed when we at Annamrita, provide them with a meal.

Here we talk about Muthu, a 7-year-old, the son of a cobbler has to toil every day along with his father, Sukumar. For them, affording even a single meal a day is a rare occurrence. Sitting and slogging like a slave in the scorching heat is their daily sad story. Is his father to blame for his miserable childhood? No. It is their helplessness and financial condition that have led to this melancholic situation.

Three months ago, Muthu was identified under the National Child Labour Project (NCLP) which changed his life. He was freed from the claws of child labour and took a step towards education. He is presently studying in a remote village in India. Under the NCLP, Muthu attends school every day and enjoys a nutritious midday meal: a precious gift in the form of food granted to him only by Annamrita. Annamrita's midday meal programme acts as a boon which lifts the pressure off Muthu's family of feeding one more and without the help of which, Muthu would still have been trapped in the dark dungeons of a hard and laborious life. Annamrita caters to thousands of such children and helps to prevent families like his from the vicious cycle of poverty.

Many children like Muthu are caged within the prison of child labour and have to sweat it out for each penny in order to suffice for their families. The dire need for money even to fulfil their basic needs becomes a hassle for the slum-dwellers due to which they drag their poor kids into their harsh working conditions, thus depriving them of proper schooling.

The only reason why they would want to send their kids to school is, if the school provides them with a meal. These kids have been inducted in the schools under the National Child Labour Project and we, at Annamrita serve these children a proper midday meal which for some, is their 'exclusive' meal of the day.

Sukumar is now relieved and feels assured of his son's and family's future. With eyes brimming with tears and a sparkle in his eyes, he appreciated Annamrita and said, "Annamrita is like a real guardian to us. It is only because of their efforts that now, I can proudly say that my son will not touch and mend the shoes of others and will not work at the mercy of others' wishes. He will make his own future!"

On the occasion of Thanksgiving, support children like Muthu to raise a voice against child labour and break the chains of hunger. Do not leave children suffering in the hands of cruel labour! If you look around, you will witness many children like Muthu whose family is deprived, struggling and dying because of hunger. Give someone a reason to thank you on this Thanksgiving.

With the motto, "no child in India shall be deprived of education because of hunger", Annamrita has taken a graceful step and is fighting for the cause. Now, it's your turn!! Spare a moment and help these children. Can you skip a luxurious meal and be a little affectionate towards children like Muthu? You won't be deprived of anything by missing out on one luxurious meal but your contribution shall help buy happiness in the form of a meal for ten poverty-stricken kids.

Let your benefaction give someone a little satisfaction! Help someone embrace education.

Ten Children - INR 4,500

One Classroom - INR 13,500 (30 children)

Three Classrooms - INR 40,500 (90 children) One Primary School - INR 45,000 (100 children) Two Primary Schools - INR 90,000 (200 children) One Government School - INR 2,50,000

"All contributions made are eligible for US 501 (c)(3) tax exemption."

T&C Apply