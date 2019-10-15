How a 'series of transactions' led CID crack Murshidabad triple murder case

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Kolkata, Oct 15: A team of CID in West Bengal claimed to have solved one of the gruesome triple murder cases in Bengal's Murshidabad district.

The cops have arrested the main accused identified as Utpal Behara in the Murshidabad triple murder case for his alleged involvement in the crime.

Utpal Behra, a mason by profession, was arrested from Sagardighi's Sahapur area of the district on Tuesday morning, Murshidabad Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar said.

The police said that a diary note found near the teacher's body had suggested serious differences in the family.

Bandhu Prakash Pal, a 35-year-old teacher, his pregnant wife Beauty and 8-year-old son Angan were found dead in their house at Jiaganj in Murshidabad district on October 8, when Durga Puja festivities were on.

Investigations revealed that Bandhu Prakash Pal had multiple bank accounts and there were a series of transactions. The transactions hinted that he was under stress to return money to people.

According to police, Behra had paid money to Pal for two life insurance policies.

"Although Pal gave money receipt to him for the first policy, he did not give him the receipt for the second policy. For the last few weeks, Pal and Behra used to quarrel over this matter. Pal had even insulted him, following which Behra decided to kill him," police said.

Behra has confessed to having committed the crime, the police claimed.