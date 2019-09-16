How a sarcastic tweet claiming TN getting 'Mysore Pak' GI tag sends K'taka media into tizzy

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Bengaluru, Sep 16: In a sarcastic tweet on the famous Karnataka delicacy 'Mysore Pak', scientist and commentator Anand Ranganathan sent out a series of tweets on the origins of Mysore Pak leading to a fresh outrage against neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Taking to twitter, Ranganathan tagged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while stating that he had received a token of appreciation 'on behalf of the one-man-committee' for granting of the Mysorepak GI tag to Tamilnadu.

Where did Rasagulla originate? GI tag for Odisha variety settles the debate for now

However, various Kannada news channel mistook a satirical tweet as real news and proceeded to attack Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Ranganathan who is a big Mysore Pak jokingly called himself a "one-man committee for granting Mysore Pak GI tag to Tamil Nadu".

Some even called her 'two faced Nirmala'.

Mysorepak is the one-legged dance of the three-eyed lord; it is the heaving bosom of the cosmos; the midriff of an Apsara, that hourglass of divinity through which pass the specks of pleasure one bite at a time; Mysorepak is the swoon of sin. And a sinner am I. - Anandaveda, 2:24 — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) January 9, 2019

Gulp Addiction. The Mysorepak Monologue. pic.twitter.com/xgMU5pXiX5 — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) January 22, 2019

Pleased to receive this token of appreciation, on behalf of the one-man-committee for granting of the Mysorepak GI tag to Tamilnadu.



Talks are proceeding smoothly. WDTT. pic.twitter.com/khppaVijXt — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) September 15, 2019

I CAN'T BELIEVE THIS. Now another channel has picked it up. Soon they will ask for Ms Sitharaman's resignation. And my head. https://t.co/HQvBSrtdhn pic.twitter.com/VgFz9XLnaC — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) September 16, 2019

Later, Ranganathan appealed to South Bangalore MP Tejaswi Surya to stop the spread of misinformation. Surya then promptly acted on it and called up the news channels to clarify the matter.

Haha. I spoke to the concerned TV channel. They are stopping it now.



Chill for now. And as an aside, accept Mysore Pak is from Mysuru ;)



(P.S. To All - If humor & sarcasm is lost from our public conversations, it will be such a loss) https://t.co/Gnjuhj8rCI — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) September 16, 2019

It can be recalled that recently there was a bitter war over the rasagola where the geographical indicator (GI) was granted to Odisha, less than two years after West Bengal won its own GI tag for the delectable eastern sweet.