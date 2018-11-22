How a fax machine added to the drama in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi, Nov 22: Amidst all the political turmoil in Jammu and Kashmir, a fax machine added to the drama. The fax machine in question is the one that has been installed at the office of Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Satya Pal Malik.

Former CM of the state, Mehbooba Mufti wondered, how in this age of technology was it possible that the fax machine was not working. In a tweet, she said, " PS - In todays age of technology, it is very strange that the fax machine at HE Governor's residence didn't receive our fax but swiftly issued one regarding the assembly dissolution."

This issue cropped up after both the PDP and Peoples Conference attempted to contact the Governor's office in a bid to stake a claim to form the government. Their attempts failed as the fax machine at Malik's office was apparently not working.

Mehbooba took to Twitter after her attempt to contact the Governor failed. Have been trying to send this letter to Raj Bhavan. Strangely the fax is not received. Tried to contact HE Governor on phone. Not available. Hope you see it, Mufti also wrote on Twitter.

National Conference leader, Omar Abdullah added to the issue with some humour attached. "J&K Raj Bhavan needs a new fax machine urgently, " he said.He also tweeted a gif of a fax machine, which showed the machine feeding into a paper shredder.

All this drama was followed with the Governor dissolving the legislative assembly. The PDP along with the support of the Congress claimed that it had the backing of 55 MLAs.

Sajjad Lone of the Peoples Conference also tried to approach the Governor claiming he had requisite strength. However the Governor went on to later announced that he would be dissolving the assembly.