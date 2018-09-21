How a brain dead man’s organs helped save 3 lives

New Delhi, Sep 21: Three people received a new lease of life after receiving organs of a 65-year-old man who died of a brain-related ailment at a private hospital in New Delhi.

Y K Bhalla was suffering from bilateral cerebral infarction (a condition in which the flow of blood or oxygen in brain is affected due to blockage or narrowing of arteries) and was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital on September 16 in a very critical condition, hospital authorities said on Thursday.

Also Read | From Mumbai to London, a journey to create awareness on organ donation

"He was declared brain dead by the doctors post his apnea tests at 12.15 AM on September 19," the hospital said in a statement.

His family was counselled about organ donation and they agreed to it, the statement added.

Bhalla had retired as a senior manager from a private firm and his organs -- two kidneys and liver -- benefited three strangers.

The liver and a kidney were transplanted at Apollo Hospital whereas the second kidney was allocated to another private hospital in Delhi by National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO).

Also Read | Family donates brain dead man's organs to save four lives in Maharashtra

"At Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, one kidney was transplanted to a 41-year-old woman resident of Delhi. She was suffering from chronic kidney failure and was on dialysis since last 18 years," the statement said.

As there was no suitable donor in the family, she was in critical need for the organ, it added.

The liver was donated to a 48-year-old Noida man. The patient was suffering from liver cirrhosis for the last four years.