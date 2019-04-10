  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hours before first phase voting, CEC reaches out to voters, appeals to come in huge numbers

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 10: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Wednesday reached out to voters before the first phase of voting begins for the Lok Sabha elections tomorrow.

    Hours before first phase voting, CEC reaches out to voters, appeals to come in huge numbers

    ''It's a humble appeal that more & more people should come & cast their votes so that the bedrock of democracy strengthens. Our efforts will be fructified if each one of us who is an elector shows adequate zeal & faith in democratic system,'' Arora said.

    Several political parties yet to publish criminal antecedents of its candidates

    Meanwhile, the stage is set for polling in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections tomorrow.

    91 Parliamentary constituencies spread over 18 states and two union territories will go to polls in this phase. The voting time in most of the Parliamentary Constituencies going to polls in the first phase is from 7 AM to 6 PM. However, in Left-Wing extremism-affected areas and the North Eastern States, the timings vary.

    All parliamentary constituencies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep, Telangana and Uttarakhand will go to polls in this phase. Besides, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will also vote in this phase.

    Simultaneous voting will also take place for single phase Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and for 28 of 147 seats in Odisha.

    More LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 chief election commission voters

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 21:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue