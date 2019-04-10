Hours before first phase voting, CEC reaches out to voters, appeals to come in huge numbers

New Delhi, Apr 10: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Wednesday reached out to voters before the first phase of voting begins for the Lok Sabha elections tomorrow.

''It's a humble appeal that more & more people should come & cast their votes so that the bedrock of democracy strengthens. Our efforts will be fructified if each one of us who is an elector shows adequate zeal & faith in democratic system,'' Arora said.

Meanwhile, the stage is set for polling in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections tomorrow.

91 Parliamentary constituencies spread over 18 states and two union territories will go to polls in this phase. The voting time in most of the Parliamentary Constituencies going to polls in the first phase is from 7 AM to 6 PM. However, in Left-Wing extremism-affected areas and the North Eastern States, the timings vary.

All parliamentary constituencies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep, Telangana and Uttarakhand will go to polls in this phase. Besides, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will also vote in this phase.

Simultaneous voting will also take place for single phase Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and for 28 of 147 seats in Odisha.