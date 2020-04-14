Hours after meeting CM, Gujarat MLA tests positive for COVID-19

India

oi-Deepika S

Ahmedabad, Apr 14: Gujarat lawmaker Imran Khedawala on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19, hours after meeting Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Khedawala represents the Jamalpur-Khadia constituency in Ahmedabad.

Along with Gujarat CM Rupani, the Congress MLA also met Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Minister of State for Home Pradeep Singh Jadeja.

Earlier, Rupani welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to extend the lockdown till May 3.

"Lockdown will be strictly observed in the entire state till May 3 to defeat coronavirus. I urge people to cooperate with the state administration in the implementation of lockdown as they have done in the first 21 days," he said.

"Ahmedabad city has over 350 cases and many of them have come from the Fort area (Old City). We have decided to impose curfew in the Fort and Danilimbda areas from Wednesday morning," Rupani had said in a Facebook video.

"These areas have many (infection) hotspots. Nobody should come out of their houses in these two areas for the next few days. Police will ensure strict implementation of the curfew," he added.

"Our health department team will work hard to contain the spread of COVID-19 in these areas in the next few days and everybody should cooperate with it," he said. People of the two localities will not face any problem in getting essential commodities, the chief minister assured.

"We will relax curfew from 1 pm to 4 pm everyday when essential items such as milk, vegetables, groceries or medicines can be bought. "But only women will be allowed to venture out during the period of relaxation," he said.

Gujarat has so far recorded 650 COVID-19 cases, a bulk of them from Ahmedabad city. "Ahmedabad city has over 350 cases and many of them have come from the Fort area (Old City).