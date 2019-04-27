Hours after Karnataka issued advisory, terror threat turns out to be a hoax

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 27: The terror threat to several places in South India has turned out to be a hoax.

The caller who warned about the attack, Sundara Murthy a retired army personnel was arrested and questioned. Following the questioning it was learnt that he had made a hoax call.

A high alert had been sounded in Tamil Nadu after a caller warned that there would be major terror attacks.

The caller called the control room at Bangalore and spoke in Tamil and broken Hindi. The call was received at around 17.35 hours, a communication noted.

Indian Coast Guard on high alert after Sri Lanka blasts that killed 290

He said that he had information that major cities in Tamil Nadu and other states will be hit by terror attacks. The truck driver who was on his way to Hosur also sad that there are 19 terrorists present at Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu and were looking to carry out strikes in major cities.

The advisory issued also said that all precautionary measures should be taken to avert any untoward incident. Treat the matter as most urgent, the advisory also noted.

The development comes in the wake of the horrific blasts that took place in Sri Lanka last Sunday. The investigations have shown that the terrorists in Sri Lanka were in touch with several members in Southern India including Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

India too had issued an advisory to Sri Lanka on April 4 warning of major strikes. Sri Lanka on the other hand had on April 11 circulated an advisory stating that members of the National Towheed Jamath would carry out strikes at 11 Churches in the country.