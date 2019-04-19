Hours after EC ban ends, Adityanath's 'Babur Ki Aulad' jibe at SP leader

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Apr 19: Back after a 72-hour Election Commission ban, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday called a Samajwadi party candidate (SP) "Babur ki Aulad" or "Babur's child".

Taking on the SP candidate from Sambhal, Shafiq-ur-Rehman Burq, the Chief Minister said: "What can be said about SP... It fielded a candidate in Sambhal who claims himself to be the descendant of Babar, hesitates in garlanding the statue of Baba Saheb and does not recite Vande Matram," he said.

"Once I was in parliament, I asked the SP candidate, who was also an MP, as to who were his predecessors, he said he was the successor of Babur. I was surprised," Yogi Adityanath claimed.

"On the one hand, there is a candidate from a party which developed places linked to Baba Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Gautam Budhha. On the other hand, there is an opposition candidate who calls himself a ''Babur ki Aulad''," Yogi Adityanath was quoted by news agency ANI.

Yogi Adityanath had been reprimanded for referring to the Indian Army as "Modiji ki Sena", or Prime Minister Narendra Modi's army, at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh.