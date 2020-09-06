'Hotline Message Sent to PLA': Minister on abduction of 5 Arunachal locals amid tension with China

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 06: Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that the Indian Army has already sent a hotline message to the establishment of People's Liberation Army at the border point in Arunachal Pradesh over reports of alleged kidnapping of five people.

"The Indian Army has already sent hotline message to the counterpart PLA establishment at the border point in Arunachal Pradesh. Response is awaited," Rijiju tweeted.

Arunachal Pradesh police has launched a probe following reports that five people, who had gone hunting in a forest in Upper Subansiri district on the Sino-India border, were allegedly kidnapped by the Chinese military, a senior official said on Saturday.

The alleged incident occurred on Friday in Nacho area of the district, their families said.

Two others, who were in the group, managed to escape and informed police, PTI news agency reported.

Congress leader Ninong Ering on Saturday morning also tweeted that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) had reportedly abducted five people from the Subasiri district.

"SHOCKING NEWS: Five people from Upper Subansiri district of our state Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been 'abducted' by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA)," Ering tweeted. The Congress MLA demanded a 'befitting reply' to the China and its army.

He said a similar incident had taken place in the state few months ago. Those allegedly kidnapped have been identified as Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker and Ngaru Diri.

All of them belong to the Tagin community. Their family members living at district headquarters Daporijo said some of their relatives had left for Nacho Saturday morning to discuss the matter with the Indian Army. Nacho is around 120 kilometers from the district headquarters.

The alleged 'abductions' MLA's come at a time when tensions have flared up again in eastern Ladakh after China's unsuccessful attempt to occupy Indian territory in the southern bank of Pangong lake.

India occupied a number of strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong lake and strengthened its presence in Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas in the region to thwart any Chinese actions. China has strongly objected to India's move.

However, India has maintained that the strategic heights are on its side of the LAC. India has also rushed in additional troops and weapons to the sensitive region following China's transgression attempts.

Following China's fresh attempts to change the status quo in the southern bank of Pangong lake, India has further bolstered its military presence in the region.