Hospital run by Raman Singh’s son-in-law raided

Raipur, Mar 29: The police have raided a hospital run by Dr Puneet Gupta, son-in-law of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, in a case of alleged financial irregularities during Gupta's tenure as superintendent of a state-run hospital.

Documents related to the case were recovered during the raid at GBG Kidney Care Hospital in Rajendra Nagar area here, said Raipur Superintendent of Police Arif Sheikh.

"A notice was issued to Dr Gupta asking him to appear before police but he did not appear. We will serve him another notice Friday," the SP said.

On March 15, a case was registered against Dr Gupta for allegedly committing financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 50 crore when he was superintendent of DKS Post Graduate Institute and Research Centre, Raipur.

Current superintendent of DKS hospital Dr Kamal Kishore Sahare had lodged a complaint in this regard.

Sahare said in the complaint that a probe committee had found that Gupta allegedly misused his position and committed a fraud of Rs 50 crore.

Raman Singh, meanwhile, claimed that the police's action was politically motivated, and the case would not stand in the court.

"They (the Congress government) are forming SITs and creating cases, but once the case reaches the court the truth will come out," Singh told reporters.