YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Horse racing commences for 1st time since March

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Nov 01: After more than a seven month gap due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, horse racing got underway at the Bangalure Turf Club on Sunday.

    "In all, eight races took place starting from 1.30 pm today. There were no spectators and no betting," a BTC employee told PTI. The BTC had announced recently that there would be five race days on November 1, 7, 14, 21 and 28.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "The prospectus for the remaining part of the season will be announced on or before the second week of November 2020," the managing committee had said in its announcement.

    More HORSE News

    Read more about:

    horse coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X