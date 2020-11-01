Horse racing commences for 1st time since March

Video: Horse is so obsessed with snow that it forgets the danger lurking around

India

pti-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Nov 01: After more than a seven month gap due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, horse racing got underway at the Bangalure Turf Club on Sunday.

"In all, eight races took place starting from 1.30 pm today. There were no spectators and no betting," a BTC employee told PTI. The BTC had announced recently that there would be five race days on November 1, 7, 14, 21 and 28.

"The prospectus for the remaining part of the season will be announced on or before the second week of November 2020," the managing committee had said in its announcement.