Horrific: Neighbour rapes 3-year-old, dumps infant in box after she starts crying

In yet another shocking incident, a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and then locked inside a box by her 18-year-old neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur area.

The incident happened when the girl was alone at home and his neighbour realised that her parents were away. He then offered her the chocolates and brought her to his house. After allegedly raping her, the man dumped the crying child in a box and fled.

After the incident, when the neighbours heard her screams, they immediately rushed to his house but didn't find him there. They were shocked to see the girl locked in a box.

They informed the police who later arrested the accused.

According to the police, the accused had lured the girl with a chocolate and took her to his house. As the child started screaming and crying in pain, he got scared and fled. The neighbours then rescued the child.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

