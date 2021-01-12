'Hoping for amicable solution': Army chief on Ladakh standoff

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 12: Army chief Gen MM Naravane on Tuesday hoped for an amicable resolution of the military standoff with China in Ladakh through talks and based on "mutual and equal security".

Gen Naravane at the same time asserted that Indian troops are fully prepared to deal with any eventuality along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) and will hold their ground as long as it takes to achieve the "national goals and objectives."

The Chief of Army Staff was addressing a news conference here ahead of the Army Day on January 15.

On increasing security challenges at the LAC, he said a need was felt about "rebalancing" of troops along the northern borders and subsequently steps have been taken to put adequate focus on the borders with China.

"I am sure that through dialogue and discussion, we will be able to reach an amicable solution based on the principle of mutual and equal security and in consonance with the talks...I am very hopeful for a positive situation. But as I said, we are ready to meet any eventuality," he said.

"We are prepared to hold our ground as long as it takes to achieve our national goals and objectives.

The Army chief said the Indian troops are maintaining a high level of alertness all along the LAC and not just in Ladakh.

"Our operational preparedness is of a very high order and the morale of the troops is high. Whatever has transpired in the last year has highlighted the need for us to restructure and for us to enhance our capability," he added.

Asked about the actual situation in eastern Ladakh, Gen Naravane said it remains the same that was prevailing last year, and there has been no change in status quo.

To another question on the same issue, he said the situation remains the same whatever existed earlier.

India and China are locked in a military standoff in eastern Ladakh since May 5 last year.

When queried on China''s mobilisation of troops in May last year, the Army chief said it was not new as they came to the region for training and India was monitoring them. However, he added the Chinese Army had the "first mover advantage".

"We had the first mover advantage in August as they did not know we will surprise them," he said, in an apparent reference to Indian Army capturing a number of strategic heights along the Pangong lake in August last year.

Gen Naravane also said China has withdrawn some troops from depth areas on conclusion of training and noted there is no reduction in deployment of personnel at the frontline.

"Every year PLA (People''s Liberation Army) troops come to traditional training areas for training. With the onset of winters and completion of the training period, the training areas have been vacated and since these training areas have been vacated, it is fair to assume that those troops who were in depth areas on the Tibetan Plateau have gone back to their garrison," he added.

"However there is no decrease in strength either on their side or on our side as far as friction points are concerned."

Gen Naravane said the Army is carrying out restructuring with an aim to transform it from manpower-driven force to technology-intensive force, adding it is looking at application of high-end technologies like big data, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

He also said the Army is fully committed to tri-services jointness and proposals on having integrated commands.