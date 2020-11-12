Hope Swami Vivekananda's statue teaches everyone devotion, intense love towards nation: PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Jawaharlal Nehru University through video-conferencing on November 12.

The Prime Minister said,''I wish that Swami Vivekananda's statue in JNU will inspire and energize everyone. I hope this statue instills courage and compassion that Swami ji wanted to see in everyone," Modi said after the inauguration.''

''When we were oppressed during colonialism, Swami Vivekananda went to Michigan University in earlier part of the last century & had said that even though this century is yours, next century will belong to India. It is our responsibility to realise this statement & vision,'' Modi said.

He said,''I hope his statue teaches everyone devotion and intense love towards the nation, which is supreme message of Swamiji's life. May it inspire the country for vision of oneness.''

''Swami Vivekananda wanted that education in the country should be such that it provides self-confidence to individuals and makes them Aatmanirbhar in every way. New National Education Policy is on the same line and has inclusion at its core,'' he added.

''One thing that has harmed a lot to democratic setup of our country is giving more priority to one's own ideology than interest of nation...Our thinking should align with interest of our nation & not be against it,'' he further said.

"Swami Vivekananda is one of the most beloved intellectuals and spiritual leaders India has been fortunate to produce. He enthused the youth with his message of freedom, development, harmony and peace in India. The statue of Swami Vivekananda has been installed in the university campus with the support of JNU alumni," Modi said after the inauguration.