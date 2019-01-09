Hope PM learns about love after visit to the Taj city: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Jan 9: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav taunted prime minister Narendra Modi on social media with a tweet featuring the Taj Mahal, the world-famous monument to love. "Hope the Prime Minister will learn something about love and affection from the Taj Mahal," the former UP chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

Yadav tweeted hours before the prime minister's visit to the city during which he will launch several projects worth Rs 2,980 crore and address a public meeting.

"Hope the PM will return from Taj Mahal after learning a lesson of affection and love from it," he tweeted.

Yadav also said he hoped that Modi will remember the pain of farmers growing potato and sugarcane and wheat in nearby areas.

"UP was never so far from Delhi that the country's head did not have news about the plight of farmers and traders," he said.

The SP chief's all-out attack on PM Modi and his government comes amid reports that the CBI plans to question him in connection with investigations into 20 cases of illegal mining allegedly on Yadav's watch.