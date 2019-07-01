  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hope Modi government rises from deep slumber: Cong on Encephalitis deaths in Assam

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 01: The Congress on Monday hit out at the Modi government over the spread of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in Assam and hoped that the Centre rises from its "deep slumber" to prevent any epidemic.

    Hope Modi govt rises from deep slumber: Cong on Encephalitis deaths in Assam
    Children showing symptoms of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) being treated at a hospital.PTI Photo

    Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) has now reached Assam as 10 people have lost their lives, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

    Assam: Death toll due to Encephalitis rises to 12, Centre dispatches team to review situation

    He cited a media report which said Assam has so far recorded 10 deaths due to AES.

    "AES already killed 133 innocents in Bihar! Double Engine BJP governments have not learnt any lessons," Surjewala said.

    "Hope central government rises from its deep slumber to prevent any epidemic!" he said.

    More ENCEPHALITIS News

    Read more about:

    encephalitis death toll modi government

    Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 13:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue